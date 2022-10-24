Clark, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Clark.
The Plainfield High School volleyball team will have a game with A L Johnson High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Plainfield High School volleyball team will have a game with A L Johnson High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
