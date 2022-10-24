ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair coming Nov. 5 to Marks House

By Paul Sullivan
The Montgomery Advertiser
Thousands of shoppers will have 50 new vendors to choose from during the 57th

The Marks House is located at 890 Old Carter Hill Road in Pike Road. The Fair begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. There’s a $5 entry fee, and children 8 years old and younger are free. Cash only at the gate and ATMs will be available, said Rhonda Tatum, chair of the Fair.

“There is always enthusiasm and excitement in the air starting in early October in and around the Pike Road community with anticipation of the Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair just right around the corner,” Tatum said. “In 2021, the year after the worst of the COVID, people started getting out more and the PRACF had well over 7,000 people come out and shop. This year we’re expecting at least that many and more. With heavy and fast growth in Pike Road, I believe the turnout for the Fair will hit historic numbers this year and in the coming years.”

The 2022 edition of the Fair will include 50 new exhibitors who will be showing off beautiful, original, and unique exhibits. “We have already started a wait-list for the 2023 PRACF,” Tatum said, adding that there is even a new exhibitor coming next month from St. Lucie, Fla. “I believe the first reaction of the new exhibitors is total astonishment at the number of shoppers, and secondly, how the Fair is so well organized. Every year I get so many comments on how well organized the Fair is and how much they appreciate that.”

Proceeds from the Fair help the Pike Road Community Club and the Pike Road Civic Club maintain and upkeep the Historic Marks House. The clubs also support the Pike Road Fire Department, Pike Road Schools, Pike Road Library, and Operation Santa Claus, among others.

“The Fair is most known for the original handmade items the exhibitors have,” Tatum said. “The PRACF is also known for the delicious Mocha Nut Cakes, the BBQ Shack, the Sweet Shop/Tea Room and the homemade chicken salad and pimento cheese sandwiches. The Fair is just in time for everyone’s Christmas and holiday shopping. You can literally find a gift for everybody on your Christmas list.”

Volunteers from The Pike Road Civic Club, the Pike Road Community Club and the Pike Road Lions Club manage the Fair. “The Lions Club is solely responsible for the guest parking. Of course, the clubs are always wanting new members and would really enjoy talking with anyone interested in joining the clubs,” Tatum said. “The Pike Road Kiwanis Club has been lending a hand in the last two years and is interested in new members in their club. The PRACF also seeks out students from area schools to volunteer to help the students with their community service hours.”

The Fair will have an exciting and wonderful Children’s Corner with face-painting artists and Jubilee Farms will be on hand with pony rides and a petting zoo. “More importantly, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be all around the Fair greeting children of all ages and taking photographs for family Christmas cards and portraits,” Tatum said. “It’s been said many times and for many years that the Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair put Pike Road on the map!”

And special this fall will be the unveiling of a portrait to take place about 1 p.m.

“We will have an unveiling of a very special portrait at the booth of Bruce Brannen, a longtime art exhibitor, who actually painted the portrait,” Tatum said. “The portrait will hang in the Marks House after the unveiling.”

For more information on the Fair and the locations where discount advance tickets can be purchased, visit Pike Road Arts And Crafts Fair | Facebook.

The Montgomery Advertiser

