Newark, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Newark.
The Columbia High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Columbia High School
East Side High School
October 24, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Thomas Edison Energy Smart Charter School volleyball team will have a game with St. Benedict's Prep on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Thomas Edison Energy Smart Charter School
St. Benedict's Prep
October 24, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Columbia High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Columbia High School
East Side High School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Comments / 0