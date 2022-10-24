AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off the second College World Series appearance for the Auburn baseball program in the last three seasons, coach Butch Thompson's Tigers will play the second of two exhibition scrimmages on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. when rival Alabama comes to Plainsman Park for a 12-inning game. Both teams are expected to bat 10 players in an effort to get more opportunities for the roster while Auburn could throw as many as nine different pitchers on the night against the Crimson Tide.

