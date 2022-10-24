ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Northwestern

Northwestern students grapple with dining, social life in off-campus housing

Weinberg sophomore Anna Patten started looking for off-campus housing for next year when she returned to campus in September. “It can be alarming to feel like you’ve started your year already behind on something that’s important,” Patten said. Northwestern requires students to live on campus for two...
Daily Northwestern

Synergy Grant funds quantum research at Northwestern

Northwestern received a Synergy Grant from the European Research Council to tackle complex research questions, the University announced Wednesday. The funding is a six-year grant worth €9 million, or about $8.97 million, that goes to four principal investigators. The team includes chemistry Prof. Michael Wasielewski, whose research focuses on quantum science.

