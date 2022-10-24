Read full article on original website
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
WCJB
Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th. Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close...
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 10/28/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
WCJB
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights health and wellness of horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The health and wellness of a horse is the most important thing when competing. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about one equine therapist who made this her mission.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
WCJB
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are remembering Pearle Bartley, 72,. October 27th marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Pearle Bartley. In 1969, Bartley was found dead in her Micanopy store called Pearle’s Place. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School. Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning. Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search. The squad conducted the...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of stealing a/c units from Lowe’s in Ocala
A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing several air conditioning units from a Lowe’s home improvement store in Ocala. On July 6, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to the Lowe’s located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference...
WCJB
College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system on Wednesday. The model will be permanently installed along a 2,000 foot path across the CF Ocala campus. An opening reception will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until...
WCJB
Pedestrian killed while walking bike along road in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Marion County on Thursday evening. Southbound lanes on Maricamp road in Marion County were blocked for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Central Florida Community Action Agency are holding their Partner of the Year Awards Luncheon. The event begins at 11:30 AM and runs until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Doors for the event open at 11:15 AM. The First United Methodist Church in Gainesville is hosting the...
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in locating woman wanted for petit theft, fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman who is wanted for petit theft, criminal use of personal identification information, and fraudulent use of credit cards. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance...
WCJB
Early voting begins in Marion and Dixie County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting begins for residents in Marion and Dixie County. Early voting locations are opening up in both of these counties starting on Thursday. Marion County early voting locations include the Marion County Election Center, Belleview Public Library, and the Dunnellon Public Library. Dixie County has...
