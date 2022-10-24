ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote. “We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 10/28/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ken Cornell is seeking his third term on the Alachua County Commission. Two candidates are opposing Cornell this year, but only one of their names will be on the ballot. The Republican candidate is Hawthorne native, Van Elmore. “We need somebody that is gonna represent us...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Early voting begins in Marion and Dixie County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting begins for residents in Marion and Dixie County. Early voting locations are opening up in both of these counties starting on Thursday. Marion County early voting locations include the Marion County Election Center, Belleview Public Library, and the Dunnellon Public Library. Dixie County has...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New requirements in place for voting by mail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is making changes to its vote by mail option. People who want to vote by mail must now have the last four digits of their social security number or their drivers license on file with the Supervisor of Elections Office. Drop boxes will be available...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida medical panel backs restrictions on transgender treatments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A key medical panel on Friday signed off on a draft rule --- pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration --- that would restrict Florida doctors from providing treatments to transgender people under age 18, setting up a final decision next week that likely will lead to a legal challenge.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday. The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl ahead of Halloween

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - Ahead of Halloween, Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. The deadly drug is brightly colored and resembles candy. The US Drug Enforcement Agency recently seized 27 thousand pills at the Los Angeles International Airport that were packaged in various...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

