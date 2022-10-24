GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO