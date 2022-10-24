Read full article on original website
Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote. “We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community...
Weekend Planner: 10/28/22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend. The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.
Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th. Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close...
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 4
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ken Cornell is seeking his third term on the Alachua County Commission. Two candidates are opposing Cornell this year, but only one of their names will be on the ballot. The Republican candidate is Hawthorne native, Van Elmore. “We need somebody that is gonna represent us...
Early voting begins in Marion and Dixie County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting begins for residents in Marion and Dixie County. Early voting locations are opening up in both of these counties starting on Thursday. Marion County early voting locations include the Marion County Election Center, Belleview Public Library, and the Dunnellon Public Library. Dixie County has...
New requirements in place for voting by mail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is making changes to its vote by mail option. People who want to vote by mail must now have the last four digits of their social security number or their drivers license on file with the Supervisor of Elections Office. Drop boxes will be available...
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/27
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only thing sweeter than Halloween candy is our chit chats with WIND-FM. Gas cards, treats, and laughs. Here’s what you missed!
Florida medical panel backs restrictions on transgender treatments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A key medical panel on Friday signed off on a draft rule --- pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration --- that would restrict Florida doctors from providing treatments to transgender people under age 18, setting up a final decision next week that likely will lead to a legal challenge.
Gainesville city commissioners present check to sister city Rzeszów
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A delegation from Gainesville’s sister city in Poland is in town, and they won’t leave empty handed. Mayor Lauren Poe and city commissioners presented a check for more than 20,000 dollars to delegates from the city of Rzeszów, Poland. The money was raised...
UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday. The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County. The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. The center provides help with...
Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl ahead of Halloween
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - Ahead of Halloween, Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. The deadly drug is brightly colored and resembles candy. The US Drug Enforcement Agency recently seized 27 thousand pills at the Los Angeles International Airport that were packaged in various...
Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School. Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning. Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search. The squad conducted the...
Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Central Florida Community Action Agency are holding their Partner of the Year Awards Luncheon. The event begins at 11:30 AM and runs until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Doors for the event open at 11:15 AM. The First United Methodist Church in Gainesville is hosting the...
‘We will have enough ballots’: Alachua SOE confident primary concerns won’t repeat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a ballot debacle at two primary precinct locations, Alachua County’s Supervisor of Elections is confident every voter will get a ballot on General Election Day. Kim Barton made the claim during an interview on Friday. Barton says the issue of running out of GOP...
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
Horse Capital TV highlights health and wellness of horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The health and wellness of a horse is the most important thing when competing. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about one equine therapist who made this her mission.
Law enforcement and faith leaders in Gainesville to host meeting addressing gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officials and faith leaders in Gainesville will meet to talk about gun violence. The meeting starts at 9 AM on Friday at the Dr. Williams Fellowship Hall on 6th St. Representatives from Alachua County, the State Attorney’s Office, and different community groups are expected...
