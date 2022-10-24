ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets Prep for Statement Game, and the Giants Take Winning Out West

(1:38) — YANKEES: Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman are likely to return to the Yankees. What does this mean for next season?. (5:00) — JETS: The injury-riddled Jets host the Patriots and look to make a statement against their division rival. (7:26) — GIANTS: The Giants trade Kadarius...
Suns Are Still Good, Best Roster in the NBA, Damien Woody on the Patriots’ QB Drama, Plus Worst Take

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch after watching Suns-Warriors and Mavericks-Pelicans, before examining arguments for which NBA team has the best roster (0:32). Next, Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Patriots’ loss to the Bears on Monday night. Woody recalls the locker-room buzz during the QB change from Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady in 2001, the Giants’ and Jets’ impressive records through seven weeks, the struggle to identify NFC contenders, and more (12:18). Next Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle hand out their Worst Take (36:05), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (46:19).

