Curwensville, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Curwensville.
The Clearfield Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Curwensville Area High School on October 24, 2022, 12:50:00.
Clearfield Area High School
Curwensville Area High School
October 24, 2022
12:50:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The Clearfield Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Curwensville Area High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Clearfield Area High School
Curwensville Area High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Comments / 0