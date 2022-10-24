ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curwensville, PA

Curwensville, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Curwensville.

The Clearfield Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Curwensville Area High School on October 24, 2022, 12:50:00.

Clearfield Area High School
Curwensville Area High School
October 24, 2022
12:50:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball

The Clearfield Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Curwensville Area High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Clearfield Area High School
Curwensville Area High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

High School Volleyball PRO

