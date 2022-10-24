Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk.
The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with Lake Taylor High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Norview High School volleyball team will have a game with Churchland High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Norview High School volleyball team will have a game with Churchland High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Nansemond River High School volleyball team will have a game with Norfolk Christian High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
