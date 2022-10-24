ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Flowable Announces Its Biggest Business Automation Event, With Attendees like Bosch, Avaloq, and Al Hilal Bank

 5 days ago

Discover a new era of intelligent business automation on November 9 th, during FlowFest 2022.

Intelligent business automation is at the heart of optimization, innovation, and business transformation. As the leading platform for intelligent business automation solutions, Flowable hosts FlowFest 2022, a yearly free event where participants have the opportunity to join expert talks, presentations, live product demos, hackathons, and more.

FlowFest is not only the perfect chance to network with other Flowable and automation enthusiasts but, most importantly, an opportunity to hear from and talk to those using Flowable in real-world scenarios across different industries, such as healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and more.

20+ speakers from companies worldwide, such as Bosch, Al Hilal Bank, Avaloq, Ente Ospedaliere Cantonale, Exentra and Primeur present how they use Flowable in their automation and digitalization initiatives.

Join FlowFest 2022!

When? November 9 th, 2022

Free event, registrations: https://go.flowable.com/flowfest-2022

About Flowable:

Flowable enables businesses to gain speed, agility and scale, by automating end-to-end processes. From simple and repetitive, to complex and unpredictable scenarios – transform your business by connecting systems, data, and people.

Being open and low-code, Flowable is the Intelligent Business Automation platform to quickly build, deploy and orchestrate applications, increasing efficiency, delivering outstanding customer experience and driving operational excellence, while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

