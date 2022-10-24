Houston Astros win ALCS, beat Yankees in 4-game sweep

NEW YORK — The Astros are World Series-bound – again.

Houston topped the Yankees 6-5 on Sunday in New York, winning the American League Championship Series in a four-game sweep. The victory put the Astros in familiar territory, marking the team’s second pennant in a row and their fourth in the past six years, according to The Associated Press.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit a three-run homer off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the third inning, was named the ALCS MVP, the AP reported. The 25-year-old rookie hit .353 in the series, with a pair of home runs, two doubles and four RBIs, according to MLB.com.

Earlier Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Championship Series, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday in Houston, the AP reported.

