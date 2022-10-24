The William Penn Charter School announced that Karen Warren Coleman — who received her Doctor of Education from Penn in 2015 — will be its first female head of school. When Coleman assumes her new role on July 1, 2023, she will be the first female leader of the William Penn Charter School since its founding in 1689, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. After not allowing female students to attend past the second grade for the majority of their history, the school graduated its first co-educational senior class in 1992.

DALLAS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO