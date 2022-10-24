ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

The picks are in: Penn vs. Brown

This Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Penn football (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) — coming off a nail-biting final-minute victory against Yale at Franklin Field last week — will travel to Providence, R.I. to take on Brown (2-4, 0-3) in its seventh game of the season and its fourth in Ancient Eight play. Four Daily Pennsylvanian sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' battle against the Bears.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thedp.com

Penn grad named Penn Charter's first female head of school

The William Penn Charter School announced that Karen Warren Coleman — who received her Doctor of Education from Penn in 2015 — will be its first female head of school. When Coleman assumes her new role on July 1, 2023, she will be the first female leader of the William Penn Charter School since its founding in 1689, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. After not allowing female students to attend past the second grade for the majority of their history, the school graduated its first co-educational senior class in 1992.
DALLAS, PA
thedp.com

Penn Carey Law group Students for Justice in Palestine hosts 'Unraveling Zionism' panel

Penn Law Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group, held a panel titled “Unraveling Zionism” on Oct. 20. Approximately 100 individuals attended the panel including students from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Perelman School Of Medicine, Wharton School, and undergraduate programs. There were also representatives from the Philadelphia community and local organizations such as Black Alliance for Peace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Developers to build new grocery store and research complex near 39th and Market Streets

Drexel University’s real estate development partner will build a new life sciences research complex and grocery store on Market Street between 38th and 39th streets. Wexford Science + Technology plans to convert the space from a surface parking lot to an office, laboratory, parking, and retail space, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Penn Facilities & Real Estate Services Director of Communication Jennifer Rizzi confirmed in a written statement that the development is not part of Penn's real estate portfolio.
WEXFORD, PA
thedp.com

Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigns, announces campaign for mayor

Rebecca Rhynhart resigned from her position as the Philadelphia City Controller on Tuesday and launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Rhynhart has spent the last five years as the city controller, where she audited the city government and made economic and public-safety recommendations, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. She seeks to take over the position of current mayor Jim Kenney — who is unable to run again due to his term limit — and to become the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

HUD awards Philadelphia nearly $9 million grant to end youth homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded an $8.78 million grant to the City of Philadelphia to help end youth homelessness on Monday. HUD has selected Philadelphia as one of the 17 recipients of the grant, which was awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It was announced outside of City Hall, and Mayor Jim Kenney, local youth homelesness advocates, and representatives from nonprofits were in attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy