Penn graduate talks long fight for gender equality, recent "conservative backlash" at lecture
The Penn Forum for Women Faculty hosted Penn alumna Drew Faust — who warned against a "determined, conservative backlash” that has followed advances for female equality — at its annual Phoebe S. Leboy Lecture. Faust, who is also a Harvard President Emerita, delivered a talk titled “Remembering...
Penn alum speaks on the importance of recognizing Black women’s roles in founding America
1994 College graduate Erica Armstrong Dunbar discussed the importance of recognizing suppressed voices in American history in her lecture “Truth be Told: Black Women and the Making of a Democracy.”. Annenberg School for Communication Dean John Jackson hosted the event in Irvine Auditorium — where Dunbar, a Rutgers professor,...
The picks are in: Penn vs. Brown
This Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Penn football (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) — coming off a nail-biting final-minute victory against Yale at Franklin Field last week — will travel to Providence, R.I. to take on Brown (2-4, 0-3) in its seventh game of the season and its fourth in Ancient Eight play. Four Daily Pennsylvanian sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' battle against the Bears.
Penn grad named Penn Charter's first female head of school
The William Penn Charter School announced that Karen Warren Coleman — who received her Doctor of Education from Penn in 2015 — will be its first female head of school. When Coleman assumes her new role on July 1, 2023, she will be the first female leader of the William Penn Charter School since its founding in 1689, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. After not allowing female students to attend past the second grade for the majority of their history, the school graduated its first co-educational senior class in 1992.
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Thirty Penn Medicine staff, medical students receive grants to fund community service projects
Thirty Penn Medicine staff and medical students received support this quarter through the Penn Medicine CAREs grant program to fund community services initiatives and commitments to improve healthcare. The Penn Medicine CAREs grant program was established in 2012 to offer institutional support for Penn Medicine employees and medical students who...
Penn Carey Law group Students for Justice in Palestine hosts 'Unraveling Zionism' panel
Penn Law Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group, held a panel titled “Unraveling Zionism” on Oct. 20. Approximately 100 individuals attended the panel including students from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Perelman School Of Medicine, Wharton School, and undergraduate programs. There were also representatives from the Philadelphia community and local organizations such as Black Alliance for Peace.
Developers to build new grocery store and research complex near 39th and Market Streets
Drexel University’s real estate development partner will build a new life sciences research complex and grocery store on Market Street between 38th and 39th streets. Wexford Science + Technology plans to convert the space from a surface parking lot to an office, laboratory, parking, and retail space, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Penn Facilities & Real Estate Services Director of Communication Jennifer Rizzi confirmed in a written statement that the development is not part of Penn's real estate portfolio.
Penn Dems | Josh Shapiro: The clear-consensus candidate for Pennsylvania’s next governor
On Nov. 8, the Penn and Philadelphia communities will head to the polls and vote for Democrat Josh Shapiro or Republican Doug Mastriano to become their next governor. But in this race, there is one clear candidate who best fits the interests of our community — Josh Shapiro. Since...
Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigns, announces campaign for mayor
Rebecca Rhynhart resigned from her position as the Philadelphia City Controller on Tuesday and launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Rhynhart has spent the last five years as the city controller, where she audited the city government and made economic and public-safety recommendations, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. She seeks to take over the position of current mayor Jim Kenney — who is unable to run again due to his term limit — and to become the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
HUD awards Philadelphia nearly $9 million grant to end youth homelessness
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded an $8.78 million grant to the City of Philadelphia to help end youth homelessness on Monday. HUD has selected Philadelphia as one of the 17 recipients of the grant, which was awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It was announced outside of City Hall, and Mayor Jim Kenney, local youth homelesness advocates, and representatives from nonprofits were in attendance.
