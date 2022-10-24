Read full article on original website
Former KU guard Christian Braun playing stellar defense during rookie season in NBA
Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun, who has emerged as a key reserve the first two weeks of the NBA season, scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in 25 productive minutes in an 110-99 victory over LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Denver.
Lakers News: The Lakers Roster Doesn’t Work In Today’s NBA Because of Lack of Shooters
It's quite obvious the league has been dominated by Steph Curry and the Warriors for nearly the past decade. There formula is simple, shoot more 3-pointers and make more 3-pointers than your opponent and you will win games. This has been the Lakers kryptonite for the beginning of the season...
Oklahoma City Thunder Team Stats Through Five Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 2-3 record through five games played this young season. So far, they’ve exceeded some expectations they had coming into this season. The most glaring stat on the season is that they’re a top-5 rebounding team. Of course, five games is a small...
Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102
Your Los Angeles Lakers, suiting up without their second-best player for the first time this regular season, have fallen to an 0-5 record after losing a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, 111-102. Even the Lakers' throwback MPLS jerseys, being worn in Minneapolis against the town's current team, couldn't help them stave off a frustrating finish.
Lakers News: 5 Rumored Russell Westbrook Trade Packages
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the cusp of starting 0-5 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when L.A. eventually finished well short of the playoffs with a 21-61 overall record. View the original article to see embedded media. What's the best way to expedite some internal...
76ers vs. Raptors: Scottie Barnes’ Injury Status for Friday
Going into Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, the reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, was questionable for the game. After starting the year spending over 30 minutes on the floor in the Raptors’ first two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, Barnes ran into an issue in his team’s third outing.
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Sacramento Kings, Betting Lines, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their homecourt. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall. The Heat are 44-23 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 29-5 in home games and 15-18 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.
76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Friday night. Since beginning their 2022-2023 campaign, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams. Going into the 2022-2023 season, some viewed the Sixers as Eastern Conference favorites. Philadelphia’s first two opponents challenged...
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28) Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference. Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns. Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding...
Luka Doncic Continues to Turn Heads with Crazy No-Look Passing
During the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic stole the show. He recorded his first-career triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. Whether he needed to take over as a scorer or find the open man, he got the job done.
Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers
Although the overall mood surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this season has been one of pessimism, they are still in control of their own destiny. Sitting at 3-3-1, the Colts aren't far behind the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (4-2) and they are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race despite a poor record against their division (1-3-1).
Report: Bengals Don’t Plan on Putting Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserveb
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
The Top 10 College Football Matchups to Track in Week 9
Ohio State (-14.5) at Penn State. Simply put, the Buckeyes have owned the Nittany Lions in recent seasons. Excluding an epic 2016 blocked field goal victory in Happy Valley, Ohio State has won 9 of its last 10 matchups with Penn State. This year, thanks to a rekindled defense, the Buckeyes look like arguably the most complete team in the country and they still aren’t even playing their best player as Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to work back from a hamstring injury. They haven’t needed him this season, and if Penn State plays like they did on defense against Michigan a couple weeks ago, they still won’t.
What To Watch For In Week 9 Of The 2022 College Football Season
While there isn’t a marquee matchup on Saturday’s schedule, there are still several games that could have an impact on conference title races, as well as the initial College Football Playoff rankings that will be unveiled next week. That includes a pair of highly anticipated matchups in the...
Bluelines: Thank You, Hockey News
And if you're wondering what that's all about – hold on for a second, and The Maven will explain. On Wednesday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, I had the hockey night of my young life of 90 years. The New York Islanders did an out-of-this-world thing...
Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O’Connor Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have added a much-coveted athlete to their growing recruiting class. Class of 2023 athlete Ethan O'Connor committed to UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday afternoon on Instagram. The cornerback-wide receiver hybrid told 247Sports that he informed the Bruins' coaching staff of his decision Tuesday and was announced as a UCLA commit before Los Alamitos' (CA) Senior Night game Thursday.
