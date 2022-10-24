Ohio State (-14.5) at Penn State. Simply put, the Buckeyes have owned the Nittany Lions in recent seasons. Excluding an epic 2016 blocked field goal victory in Happy Valley, Ohio State has won 9 of its last 10 matchups with Penn State. This year, thanks to a rekindled defense, the Buckeyes look like arguably the most complete team in the country and they still aren’t even playing their best player as Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to work back from a hamstring injury. They haven’t needed him this season, and if Penn State plays like they did on defense against Michigan a couple weeks ago, they still won’t.

