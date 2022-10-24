ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.

The Frederick High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 24, 2022, 12:30:00.

Frederick High School
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 24, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Green Street Academy volleyball team will have a game with Digital Harbor High School on October 24, 2022, 12:45:00.

Green Street Academy
Digital Harbor High School
October 24, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Dunbar High School volleyball team will have a game with Western High School on October 24, 2022, 12:45:00.

Dunbar High School
Western High School
October 24, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Frederick Douglass High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.

Frederick Douglass High School
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

baltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Eric Siegel, varsity head football coach of the Bel Air Bobcats (Bel Air, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Siegel is the eighth recipient of the award in 2022. Last Thursday (10/20), the Bobcats defeated the Elkton...
BEL AIR, MD
Nottingham MD

Chesapeake High School closed on Friday

ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
ESSEX, MD
AdWeek

Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Topgolf will officially welcome its first players this Friday

Get ready to hit the green, because Baltimore’s Topgolf will finally open for business this Friday. The three-level modernized driving range will feature 90 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays and three indoor swing suites with a virtual simulation golfing experience. Located at Stockholm and Warner streets in South Baltimore, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame

A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

EXCLUSIVE: UMD football head coach Mike Locksley

COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins are 6-2 heading into their bye week and became bowl eligible after their win on Saturday against Northwestern. Brandy Flores sat down exclusively with head coach Mike Locksley to discuss the Terps’ success this season and how they’ve become a contender in the Big 10 […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
ship-technology.com

Port of Baltimore to receive new container terminal

The new project is expected to help create 1,000 new jobs in the region. Tradepoint Atlantic has entered a partnership with Terminal Investment for the construction of an on-site 165-acre rail-served container terminal at Coke Point in the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, US. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Morning Row Home Fire In Baltimore

Firefighters were on the scene battling an early morning fire in Baltimore, authorities say. Smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of the two-story row home in the 300 block of Gwynn Ave around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding how many...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
