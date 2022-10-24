Baltimore, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.
The Frederick High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 24, 2022, 12:30:00.
Frederick High School
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 24, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Green Street Academy volleyball team will have a game with Digital Harbor High School on October 24, 2022, 12:45:00.
Green Street Academy
Digital Harbor High School
October 24, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Dunbar High School volleyball team will have a game with Western High School on October 24, 2022, 12:45:00.
Dunbar High School
Western High School
October 24, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Frederick Douglass High School volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Frederick Douglass High School
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
