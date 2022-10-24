Seekonk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Seekonk.
The Somerset Berkley Regional High School volleyball team will have a game with Seekonk High School on October 24, 2022, 12:30:00.
Somerset Berkley Regional High School
Seekonk High School
October 24, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Somerset Berkley Regional High School volleyball team will have a game with Seekonk High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Somerset Berkley Regional High School
Seekonk High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
