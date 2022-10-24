ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee

John Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign who helped craft its strategy to buck the certification of the 2020 election results, has appealed to a federal appeals court after he was ordered to turn over emails to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Eastman on Thursday asked California-based federal Judge David […]
GEORGIA STATE
Paul Pelosi attack highlights era of heightened political violence

Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shocked Congress and the country, pulling the nation’s gaze away from the looming midterm elections — if only briefly — and placing it squarely on the plague of political violence that’s risen dramatically in recent years. Paul Pelosi, a wealthy San Francisco investor, is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

