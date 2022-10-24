Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot surges to the 2nd largest in its history
Not a single player in the last 36 consecutive drawings has managed to match all six numbers, and the jackpot has only grown.
WNCT
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee
John Eastman, an attorney for the Trump campaign who helped craft its strategy to buck the certification of the 2020 election results, has appealed to a federal appeals court after he was ordered to turn over emails to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Eastman on Thursday asked California-based federal Judge David […]
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms.
Paul Pelosi attack highlights era of heightened political violence
Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shocked Congress and the country, pulling the nation’s gaze away from the looming midterm elections — if only briefly — and placing it squarely on the plague of political violence that’s risen dramatically in recent years. Paul Pelosi, a wealthy San Francisco investor, is […]
