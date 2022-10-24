Danes’ fourth-quarter rally comes up short

VILLANOVA, PA ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany football team found themselves in another nail-biter Saturday, but again failed to close it out with a win.

The offense scored 22 points in the second half against Villanova University, and took the lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats were able to seal the game with a 28-yard field goal from Matthew Mercurio.

It was a game head coach Greg Gattuso thought all three phases of the team played well enough to win, but penalties and giving up big play’s cost them.

“I told them that we showed what we can do when we put our minds to when we play together,” said Gattuso. “When the offense was scoring a lot of points, it was easy to blame the defense the defense played better today, outside of the silly big plays, we gave up the two big plays. It’s a team game, and I thought that’s what we did today we played hard as a team and did some good things in all three phases, but you know it’s a heartbreaker,” he added. “We keep losing games like this it’s tough.”

The Danes will shift their focus to a matchup against Stony Brook on Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.