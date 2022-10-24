ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KSAT 12

Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a “very high likelihood” he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSAT 12

Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers

WASHINGTON – It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of former...
WASHINGTON, CA
KSAT 12

College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
TEXAS STATE

