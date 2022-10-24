Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a “very high likelihood” he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing...
KSAT 12
Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
KSAT 12
Texas tries again to prove that Scott Panetti is just sane enough to be executed
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state of Texas admits Scott Panetti is severely mentally ill, repeatedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoid delusions over four decades, before and after he murdered his in-laws in 1992.
KSAT 12
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
WASHINGTON – It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of former...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Graphic misrepresents House GOP agenda. CLAIM: An image...
KSAT 12
College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
Comments / 0