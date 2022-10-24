Read full article on original website
Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros
Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
Mike Maddux Among Major Departures From Cardinals Coaching Staff
Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan...
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017-18 MLB Seasons
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in
Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach. Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Report: White Sox Interviewed Ozzie Guillén for Manager's Job
Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on the latest episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast." "I can tell you that Ozzie...
