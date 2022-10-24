ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' rookie Jeremy Pena named ALCS MVP

By Mike Santa Barbara
 5 days ago
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees third inning during Game 4 of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has had one heck of a rookie season.

On Sunday, Pena helped the Astros sweep the New York Yankees in the ALCS, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 6-5 win in Game 4.

After a standout series, the 25-year-old was named ALCS MVP.

Pena was impressive against the Yankees, slashing .353/.353/.824 with two doubles, two home runs, and four RBI.

The replacement at shortstop for Carlos Correa, who signed a three-year free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, Pena has filled the slot nicely since day one.

In his first season in the majors, Pena batted .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs and 63 RBI in 136 games.

So far this postseason, Pena is batting .303/.324/.667 with three homers and five RBI over seven games.

