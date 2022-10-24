San Jose, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol requested the public's help this week with its investigation into a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose.Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound Highway 680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP. Upon arrival, officers found in the far right lane the body of the 16-year-old San Jose girl, who had died after being struck by multiple vehicles.According to witnesses, the victim ran in front of traffic, was hit by one vehicle and then struck by at least four other vehicles.The driver of the first vehicle that struck the girl is a 34-year-old San Jose man. The CHP did not release the name of the victim or the driver.A news release shared Monday by the CHP asks anyone who may have seen anything -- or may be able to provide any information about the collision or the circumstances surrounding it -- to call the CHP at (408) 961-0900, ext. 0868.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO