Gladstone, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

A Negaunee woman has died after having a medical condition that led to her crashing her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot Monday night. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the call came in at 6:44 Monday night. Deputies say the 37-year-old woman had a medical emergency when she crashed her car into the curb. She was rushed to UP Health System-Marquette by ambulance, but died from her medical situation.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO