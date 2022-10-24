ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros win ALCS, beat Yankees in 4-game sweep

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APnGl_0ikARPqj00

NEW YORK — The Astros are World Series-bound – again.

Houston topped the Yankees 6-5 on Sunday in New York, winning the American League Championship Series in a four-game sweep. The victory put the Astros in familiar territory, marking the team’s second pennant in a row and their fourth in the past six years, according to The Associated Press.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit a three-run homer off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the third inning, was named the ALCS MVP, the AP reported. The 25-year-old rookie hit .353 in the series, with a pair of home runs, two doubles and four RBIs, according to MLB.com.

Earlier Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Championship Series, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday in Houston, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Series 2022: Justin Verlander goes winless yet again, now has worst ERA in Fall Classic history

There will be many of reasons to praise Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander at the end of the career, but his performance in the World Series will not be one of them. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star took the mound in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday and once again fell flat in the Fall Classic. Handed a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning, Verlander eventually exited with the game tied after a pair of innings to forget against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Series: Astros lead Phillies early in Game 1 as Kyle Tucker homers twice to back Justin Verlander

The World Series is here. An exhilarating, and at times shocking, postseason has offered up familiar faces and brand new ones to duke it out in the Fall Classic. It's the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the American League's top seed vs. the National League's last team in. It's a club making its fourth World Series appearance in six seasons against one vaulting back into the spotlight for the first time since 2009. The matchup pits order against chaos and figures to help define the legacies of major figures like Bryce Harper, Dusty Baker and Justin Verlander — not to mention the much-discussed Astros core involved in the sign-stealing scandal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

From Santo Domingo to Maine to Houston, Jeremy Peña seemed destined to play in the World Series. Just ask his friends

HOUSTON – In the second at bat of his first World Series game, Jeremy Peña laced a double down the right field line. A few batters later, he scored on Kyle Tucker's second home run of the night to put the Houston Astros up 5-0. Ultimately, that would be the setup to a stunning comeback by the Philadelphia Phillies to take Game 1. But in the moment, it was just the 10th time in Major League Baseball history that a rookie shortstop has scored in the World Series. On a team full of Fall Classic veterans, the 25-year-old, who played just 182 games in the minors before making his big league debut on Opening Day, fit right in.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Phillies and Rob Thomson play like every moment could be decisive. It won them World Series Game 1

If you’ve ever been caught on the highway in a blinding storm, you understand how the Philadelphia Phillies arrived here, at a World Series lead over the Houston Astros. When the challenge of making it through the present instant is all-consuming, you get lost in it. You stop making choices and just make moves. You take an inch, then the next inch, and then the next.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON — (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't fazed playing from behind in their World Series opener. Time to find out how they do with a lead. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job. The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON — (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending

The NBA wants more competitive balance and is considering an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster, three people familiar with the matter said Friday. The people, all of whom spoke to The Associated Press...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy