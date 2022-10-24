Lawrenceville, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Brunswick Academy held its 2022 Homecoming Football Game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Vikings defeated visiting Southampton Academy 66-18 in front of a large Homecoming crowd. The Class of 2021 Homecoming Court Representative, Carson Elizabeth Williams, right, was present to crown the new Queen and was assisted by the Head of School, Mrs. Brittney Roberts Weidman. The flower girl was Rylenn McKenna Veliky, daughter of Jordain Pair Veliky, Brunswick Academy Class of 2009, and Alec Veliky. Rylenn is the granddaughter of Bruce Walton Pair, Brunswick Academy Class of 1979, and Juliette Flippen Pair, Brunswick Academy Class of 1980. The crown bearer was Master Weston Cole Joyner, son of James Edward Joyner, Brunswick Academy Class of 2001, and his wife Candace Whitehead Joyner, Brunswick Academy Class of 2007. Weston is the grandson of Lousie Powell Joyner, Brunswick Academy Class of 1970. MacKenzie Grace Burnette, daughter of Carl Powell and his wife Kelli Powell of Emporia, Virginia, was named the 2022 Runner-Up. Rahilly Elizabeth Abernathy, daughter of Stephen Abernathy and his wife Katherine Abernathy of Emporia, Virginia, was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen. (Erin Myers photo) See more photos in the Oct. 26, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.

LAWRENCEVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO