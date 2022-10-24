ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Ballet Minnesota Presents ‘The Classic Nutcracker’

By Ballet Minnesota
 5 days ago
Photo courtesy of Ballet Minnesota

Ballet Minnesota’s 34th annual “The Classic Nutcracker,” returns to the O’Shaughnessy! Come celebrate this annual family holiday tradition.

For novices to the ballet, this holiday story begins on Christmas Eve. We join a young girl, Clara, her mischievous brother, Fritz, and their family hosting a Christmas party. A latecomer to the party is Clara’s mysterious Godfather Drosselmeyer. He presents her with a marvelous gift, a Nutcracker doll.

As Clara goes to sleep that night, we are transported into her dream of the Rat King fighting the Nutcracker and his army of toy soldiers. The Nutcracker Prince escorts Clara through an enchanted snow-covered forest and on to his Kingdom of the Sweets where Clara accepts the throne from the Sugar Plum Fairy. Enjoy the return of this classic holiday favorite!

Best of MN, 2022

