Washington Examiner
Hochul's remark shows how clueless Democrats are about crime
Why are Democrats expected to lose in the Nov. 8 elections? When the dust clears, people may look back at the answer Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) gave on crime during her debate against her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin. "Halfway through the debate," Zeldin complained, "she still hasn't talked about...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues West Virginia voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as Election Day nears.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for direct $500 one-time relief payment just five days away
Residents of Virginia have only five days left to file their necessary paperwork if they want to collect a tax rebate of up to $500. To cash in on the rebate, Virginians must file their 2021 taxes by Nov. 1. Rebates will be doled out based on each filer's financial situation and entail payments of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Virginians to receive $500 rebate checks by Halloween
Virginia residents can expect up to $500 in tax rebates if they file before Nov. 1, just in time for Halloween. The one-time tax stimulus check is for state taxpayers who had a tax liability on their 2021 returns. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $250 if filing separately and $500 if filing jointly.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
Washington Examiner
Police identify suspect in burglary of Arizona governor candidate's office
A homeless man has been identified as a suspect in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) that took place earlier this week. The man was already in custody for an unrelated separate burglary and identified from surveillance footage taken...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just four days
Virginia residents have four days until applications open for a state-sponsored pilot program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, which will be rolled out for Alexandria residents, will provide $500 monthly payments to eligible applicants over the next two years. Officials will accept applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9 for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will randomly select 170 eligible applicants for the initiative.
