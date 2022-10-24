Effective: 2022-10-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Mendocino County, and Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO