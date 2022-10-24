Effective: 2022-10-29 16:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST SUNDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. There is a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM ChST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell continues to create hazardous surf and dangerous rip currents along north- facing reefs. Surf is expected to subside below hazadous levels, between 7 and 9 feet Sunday evening.

