Medford, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO