Medford, OR

Medford, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Medford.

The North Valley High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

North Valley High School
St. Mary's High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lakeview High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Lakeview High School
St. Mary's High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Community Policy