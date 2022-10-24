Medford, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Medford.
The North Valley High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
North Valley High School
St. Mary's High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Lakeview High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
Lakeview High School
St. Mary's High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
