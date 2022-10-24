Winston Salem, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston Salem.
The Cornerstone Charter Academy soccer team will have a game with Carver High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cornerstone Charter Academy
Carver High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The East Montgomery High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
East Montgomery High School
Oak Grove High School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
