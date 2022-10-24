ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nurse recruitment drive launched by NHS England amid acute shortages

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UWPp_0ikALxsh00
Across all services, the shortfall of nurses in England reached a record 46,828 in September.

The NHS is launching an effort to recruit tens of thousands of nurses to help fill the record number of vacancies that low pay, Covid and heavy workloads have created across the service.

A multimedia blitz will try to raise nursing’s profile as a worthwhile career by featuring patients who benefited from nurses’ skills and dedication.

NHS England’s “We are the NHS” campaign will use radio, social media and cinema advertisements to portray nursing as a varied and fulfilling role that can change people’s lives.

It comes soon after NHS figures showed that the number of empty posts in nursing across hospitals, mental health, community care and other services had reached 46,828 – the largest number ever. That means that more than one in 10 nursing roles (11.8%) are unfilled across the service overall.

While the NHS is short of almost every type of staff, service chiefs say the acute lack of nurses is a key reason why so many patients are waiting so long for A&E, cancer treatment and other care.

“Nursing is a life-changing profession where no two days are ever the same and I would encourage anyone with a passion for making a difference to people’s lives to consider a career as a nurse,” said Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nurse.

Nurses make “an invaluable contribution to patients, the NHS and social care every day”, from undertaking diagnostic tests and delivering Covid and flu jabs, to helping patients get back on their feet after a spell in hospital, including surgery, she added.

Patricia Marquis, the Royal College of Nursing’s director for England, welcomed the campaign highlighting of the nursing shortage. But, she added: “It is all futile until nursing staff are paid a fair salary. The only way to solve the workforce crisis and recruit and retain nursing staff is to pay them fairly.”

It is pressing ministers to award nurses a pay rise that is 5% above inflation, which would mean a 15.1% uplift.

The union said last week that members in its ballot about potential industrial action in the next few months were voting to strike. Voting closes on Wednesday. “There is anger and motivation like never before,” she added.

Danny Mortimer, the chief executive of NHS Employers, welcomed the recruitment drive. But, he added: “Health leaders remain, though, profoundly concerned that the government has repeatedly failed to invest in the health and social care workforce.

“The pressures on social care are mounting, particularly as rates of pay fall further for social care staff behind the wider job market. The need for the next prime minister to act to expand the numbers of staff being trained to work in health and social care is now critical and long overdue.”

The Health Service Journal recently reported that a record number of NHS staff – almost 35,000 – voluntarily resigned from their posts between April and June this year, with “work-life balance” the most common reason for doing so.

Almost 40,000 nurses quit the NHS over the last year – again, the most ever – recent analysis by the Nuffield Trust found.

In 2019, the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, promised to boost the number of nurses in England by 50,000 by 2024. The Department of Health and Social Care claims that it is making good progress in honouring that commitment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Hospital patient challenges Rishi Sunak over nurses’ pay

Rishi Sunak got a tase of how the “difficult decisions” he has said will guide spending cuts may go down with the public, when he was challenged by a hospital patient about nurses’ pay. During a tour of Croydon University Hospital in south London, Sunak met NHS...
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

Kanye West wax figure removed from public view at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view – becoming the latest institution to effectively “drop” the US rapper following antisemitic and anti-black remarks. The landmark London museum moved the figure of the rapper – who has legally changed his name to...
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster

Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
The Guardian

Why should my daughter have had to fight for her education because of her afro hair?

My daughter Ruby was proud of her hair. Growing up as a mixed-race girl, she loved her natural texture, but that wasn’t always a straightforward journey. As a teenager, after years of using heat to make her hair straighter – and smaller – she embraced wearing her afro as an expression of who she was. That fragile self-acceptance was shattered when her hair started being policed at school.
The Guardian

The Guardian

488K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy