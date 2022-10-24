Mocksville, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Tous les Jours (“every day”) is a French- and Asian-inspired bakery that serves more than 300 varieties of baked goods. Pick up a tray and a pair of metal tongs and browse the wall-to-wall pastry case. Find savory selections like the Tomato Olive Danish or sweet treats like the Red Bean Donut. If you don’t mind sitting cross-legged, park yourself on a pillow on the tiered seating downstairs. If you prefer a table or lounge chair, head up to the loft.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO