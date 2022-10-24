ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Mocksville, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 5 days ago

The Parkland High School soccer team will have a game with Davie County High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.

Parkland High School
Davie County High School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Winston-Salem, October 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Greensboro Day School soccer team will have a game with Calvary Day School on October 29, 2022, 12:45:00.
High School Soccer PRO

