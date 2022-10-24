ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Bessemer City, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

The East Gaston High School soccer team will have a game with Bessemer City High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.

East Gaston High School
Bessemer City High School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

