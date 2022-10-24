Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces tax credit for agri-tourism
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program. This entitles those who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois to apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid by that individual or entity during the taxable year or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Specialty Growers Association hope this new program will alleviate some of the burden of high liability insurance costs for agritourism businesses. The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023.
walls102.com
“The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Bison Project” coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – National Bison Day activities planned for LaSalle Public Library. On Tuesday at 6:00 PM, the LaSalle Public Library will virtually host Christina Henderson, Prairie Supervisor at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, for a presentation. There was once so much prairie in Illinois that it became known as “The Prairie State.” Now, less than one-tenth of one percent remains. At Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located at the site of the Joliet Arsenal, volunteers, partners, and employees are working with over 275 species of native Illinois prairie plants to increase and improve this natural habitat for pollinators and other important species. As part of the restoration project, a small herd of bison was introduced in 2015. In this virtual program, Ms. Henderson, will discuss how bison are helping to restore the prairie, and where the best places are to look for bison.
walls102.com
IDPH Offering $12 million in grants for Lead Abatement During Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention week
CHICAGO – As part of the State of Illinois’ efforts to protect children from lead poisoning and in recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Illinois Department of Public Health is offering $12 million in grant opportunities to local municipalities and community groups to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects. While the primary source of lead exposure is contaminated dust created by deteriorated lead-based paint, it can also be caused by lead in soil, water, or other products containing lead. Illinois has approximately 2 million homes that contain lead hazards. Exposure to lead may cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavioral problems, and even coma and death can occur at severely high levels.
walls102.com
Man steals a Montana radio station’s promotional vehicle
A man in Montana broke into MIX 97.1 and stole a t-shirt and the keys to the station vehicle. The vehicle has a wrap with the station’s logo in bright pink all over it. Later that morning, a church woman 20 miles away contacted the police and the station and said that their vehicle was parked in their parking lot and that there was a suspicious man walking around it and kicking the tires.
walls102.com
Illinois launches Safe Sleep Support program to address infant deaths
CHICAGO —The recently launched Illinois Safe Sleep Support program, led by 12 government and community agencies, aims to address sudden unexpected infant death, one of the leading causes of infant mortality. They will focus on outreach and education to expand community-based promotion of safe sleep practices and promote resources to improve safe sleep environments. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in Illinois and the nation. The state lost 737 babies to infant death before their first birthday in 2020. These deaths often happen during sleep or in the baby’s sleep area and are frequently caused by accidental suffocation.
walls102.com
USDA funding to provide new opportunities for underserved Illinois farmers and communities
SPRINGFIELD, IL- The Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois Department of Human Services have secured United States Department of Agriculture funding that provides new opportunities for underserved farmers and communities. The Local Food Purchasing Cooperative Agreement will allow Illinois to purchase produce, proteins and fresh processed foods directly from farmers at fair market value. Food will then be distributed to communities in need, including schools, non-profits and the food bank system.
Comments / 0