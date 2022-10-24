ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tacoma.

The South Kitsap High School soccer team will have a game with Bellarmine Preparatory High School on October 24, 2022, 19:00:00.

South Kitsap High School
Bellarmine Preparatory High School
October 24, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Bonney Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Stadium High School on October 24, 2022, 19:00:00.

Bonney Lake High School
Stadium High School
October 24, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

