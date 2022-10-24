ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gov. Newsom joins calls for LA City Councilmembers De León and Cedillo to resign

Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in Sunday on the City Hall racism scandal, and called for councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.

Asked by reporters after Sunday's election debate in San Francisco whether de León and Cedillo should leave their positions, Newsom replied, "I think they should."

"I was very clear with (former Council President Nury Martinez) that she did the right thing, and I think the others should do the same. I wanted to provide the opportunity for them to justify ... what they said and the opportunity to be transparent about what they said," Newsom said. "So we're hoping and looking forward to announcements soon."

The October 2021 conversation between de León, Cedillo, Martinez and Ron Herrera, former president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, included racist comments and discussions over favorable redistricting schemes. Both Martinez and Herrera have resigned.

Newsom did not initially call for resignations. "Words matter," he said, adding, "Racist language can do real harm."

In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León explained his reasons for remaining in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.

Both de León and Cedillo were removed from various committee assignments last week, leaving the vital Homelessness and Poverty, and Housing committees without chairs.

But both councilmen have so far defied calls for them to resign. De León said earlier this week that he does not plan on stepping down, and a spokesman for Cedillo said Wednesday night that the councilman remains at a place of reflection.

Newsom joins a chorus of calls from around the country, including from President Joe Biden, for all involved in the meeting to resign.

Robert Lapointe
5d ago

Just in time for elections.....let me throw some Governor muscle around and get these guys out.....it will give me some more votes....Newsom you should have addressed this issue when it first started...Why now??

Guest
4d ago

I say the person that knew about it and sat on the info should also be fired

jodie moore
5d ago

I love it when Democrats attack Democrats!

