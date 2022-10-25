ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Blount Beautiful hosted annual America Recycles event on Saturday

By By Ashley Depew
 2 days ago

Keep Blount Beautiful organized a drive-thru event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the community to have the opportunity to bring various types of recyclables. An annual event, different sponsors set up stations at First Baptist Church in Maryville and accepted household items, old electronics and paper.

E-Cycle of Knoxville, Goodwill, My Frugal Home and Stericycle participated in taking up recyclables this year.

Executive Director of Keep Blount Beautiful Britney Whipple said this year had far fewer participants than former years. Whipple and other volunteers said Maryville College and University of Tennessee homecomings on Saturday may have discouraged participation.

Aaron Huffstetler, who runs My Frugal Home, said it was the slowest America Recycles event in which he has participated. Huffstetler anticipated that he collected a little under half of what he has in the past.

My Frugal Home takes sustainable household items and crafts them into something else, such as dipping pine cones into leftover wax at the bottom of candles to create a fire starter. And Stericycle shredded documents people brought that may have held sensitive information.

Maryville, TN
