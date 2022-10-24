ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Not Started "Chainsaw Man" Yet? Well Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Should, Especially If You're A Horror Fan

By Joshua Correa
 5 days ago

For all my fellow weebs out there, we know there is a massive amount of options when it comes to selecting an anime to watch. It feels like you will get an endless list from other weebs on why you should watch this shonen or slice-of-life series. So I apologize now for adding to that list but, YOU MUST WATCH Chainsaw Man !!

This long-awaited anime has just premiered, and it immediately hooked me, granted, like many others, I'm still watching several other anime, but this one I knew had to be added to the rotation. It's not only the world-building that we see within the first two episodes, but the tragic story of Denji, our protagonist, along with the animation and other characters we meet, that keeps me glued to the tv.

The horror genre isn't new in anime, though this one seems to be a more mature Jujutsu Kaisen, so if you love that show and the horror elements that make it dark and fantastic, then you should be watching Chainsaw Man. Here are a few more reasons why this show is a must-watch.

1. The Story

Centered in Japan, Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a teen forced into working for the Yakuza after his father's debt was passed on to him. In order to pay off the massive debt, Denji since childhood has been hunting "Devils" for the mob alongside his pet devil, Pochita. After being betrayed, Denji is saved by Pochita, who becomes his heart gifting his powers and allowing him to become the Chainsaw Man.

This newfound power gives him an even better ability at hunting devils, which allows Denji to get hired by Public Safety. A government organization that is in charge of disposing devils all around Japan exposes Denji to a life he has never experienced before. It's heartbreaking to see just how naive and childlike Denji is, as he has never been treated more than just a dog with no affection or care and has been subject to a horrific upbringing who now has a new lease on life due to his pet's sacrifice.

Though stories like his aren't new in any facet, to see this character go through what he's gone through immediately allows you to empathize and at times roll your eyes at his obsession with physical affection. There's still a lot of lore and background information we haven't gotten as an audience, but the little we've seen in the few released episodes have shown great potential for this to be one of the more intriguing stories in anime.

2. The Characters

Since this show is just starting there haven't been that many characters introduced, but it seems we might have already met our core group of devil hunters that we will be with for most of this series. Of course, Denji is by far the most captivating to watch as we see his transformation from a lowly Yakuza dog to a teen finally enjoying a somewhat regular life, which for him includes baths, toast with jam, and proper shelter I was quick to be invested in his development.

As for his newest compatriots, there's much to learn about them all, and even suspect, some more than others, for their motives. We can start with Makima who seems to be the leader of Special Division 4, which is a squad that is on a trial run for the government that uses "fiends," or people who have bonded with devils like Denji, to help dispose of other devils. You could see how this would be a risk and why Makima would need to try and keep those with that kind of power in line. She is still somewhat mysterious but seems fully aware of Denji's affection for her and appears to be manipulating him to some degree.

Next, we have Aki, who reminds me of this show's version of Sasuke. Bent on revenge after the death of his family by devils, he comes off stoic and blunt and appears to be at odds with Denji. This seems like many odd couple pairings where the respect is eventually earned through trial and tribulations, which I for one, can't wait to see. This unlikely duo I'm sure will have to go to war with something powerful, and when that occurs I will have my popcorn in hand ready to be amazed.

Lastly, we have Power, a fiend who is also working in Special Division 4 but is more erratic than Denji. Power comes off as more childish than Denji (which is saying something) and lets the impulse of her devilish side take over. However, I think she seems to be the perfect addition to the squad since we have Aki who is the most mature and experienced, Denji who is the most inexperienced, and Power who is chaotic and impulsive. This trinity makes for what some anime fans might feel is cliche storytelling, but in this world, makes so much sense and has me invested in seeing more.

3. This thing gets bloody, and I mean REALLY BLOODY!!

The show knew exactly what it was doing when it decided to premiere in October. Based on the animation style and how bloody and gory this show gets,  I bet there will be even more gruesome deaths and battles that will make horror fans gleeful.

Similar to Jujutsu Kaisen , the devils all look like some deformed version of whatever their name is, like a "tomato devil" that is just a disgustingly deformed tomato with multiple eyes and a large mouth that will have you looking at your BLT a little differently from now on. Though I can't say that the show has gotten scary yet, there is definitely a lot of potential for eventual jump scares and more terrifying devils to have you wondering if you should be going to sleep shortly after watching.

4. MAPPA does it again

Have you seen Chainsaw Man yet? What do you think so far? Do you recommend any other anime for horror fans? Let me know in the comments below.

