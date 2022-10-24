Have You Not Started "Chainsaw Man" Yet? Well Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Should, Especially If You're A Horror Fan

As for his newest compatriots, there's much to learn about them all, and even suspect, some more than others, for their motives. We can start with Makima who seems to be the leader of Special Division 4, which is a squad that is on a trial run for the government that uses "fiends," or people who have bonded with devils like Denji, to help dispose of other devils. You could see how this would be a risk and why Makima would need to try and keep those with that kind of power in line. She is still somewhat mysterious but seems fully aware of Denji's affection for her and appears to be manipulating him to some degree.