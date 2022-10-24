Have You Not Started "Chainsaw Man" Yet? Well Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Should, Especially If You're A Horror Fan

Related
Someone Get Me A Negroni ASAP: Here Are The 16 Most Stressful Things That Happened In "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
After that finale, we all need a negroni. STAT.
16 Tweets That Sum Up The First Few Episodes Of "American Horror Story: NYC" So Far
" American Horror Story is at its best when Zachary Quinto is playing a horrible person."
The Internet Can't Stop Talking About How Zanab Deserves Better Than Cole In "Love Is Blind"
"I’m not understanding how Cole can go around telling everyone that he’s not physically attracted to Zanab with a straight face. It’s disrespectful."
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
Here Are The 21 Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
"Ugh, as if!" —Netflix at me while I search for Clueless, which is leaving this month.
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
15 Managers Who Might Actually (If It’s Possible) Be Worse Than Your Own
Including one boss who requested a "funeral note," one who set limits on electricity, and one who left a petty note on their worker's last paycheck.
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
"It's Just Selfish": People Are Sharing The Small (Yet Extremely Irritating) Things Others Do That Make Them Want To Scream Into A Pillow
"I swear this only happens when I'm already in a bad mood or when I'm running late, which makes it so much more infuriating."
14 Times I Was Too Busy Looking At A Horror Movie Character's Outfit To Be Scared
Casey Becker's cream-colored sweater in Scream walked so Chris Evans's cream-colored sweater in Knives Out could run.
15 Obnoxious Neighbors Who Clearly Never Learned The Phrase "Mind Your Business"
“It bothers me that my neighbor takes a shower between 9 and 11 p.m. I asked her to shower early, and she does not obey me. It is very late, and the sound of the shower takes away my peace.”
BuzzFeed
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0