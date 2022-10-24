ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair

6abc Action News
Phillies fans descended onto Frankford and Cottman avenues in Philadelphia's Mayfair section after Sunday's big Game 5 win over the Padres.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the large crowd celebrating the team's first World Series appearance since 2009.

"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here. We're underdogs," said one fan.

The Phillies will face the Houston Astros and many fans are feeling confident.

"Let's go baby, bring Houston, we got them," said one fan.

The first World Series game is set for Friday. Here's a look at the full schedule.

The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009. Action News captured all the excitement after the team won on October 23, 2022

6abc Action News

