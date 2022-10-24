ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooldridge, MO

Mid-Mo town devastated by fire as 3,500 acres burn

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY86t_0ik3jUHM00

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said.

No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire that was started in a nearby field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because heavy smoke reduced visibility so much.

| RELATED >> I-70 closed as Wooldridge Fire smoke covers the interstate

Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 3,000 and 3,500 acres burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon

Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.

| RELATED >> State-wide mutual aid request to assist in Wooldridge; More than 50 fire departments respond

“It’s devastated,” Derendinger said.

Firefighters were able to save the Wooldridge Baptist Church, Wooldridge Community Club and post office as they pumped water from swimming pools to help battle the blaze.

| More Joplin News First >> CARTHAGE FIRE BATTLE MASSIVE SPREADING STRUCTURE FIRE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVPS1_0ik3jUHM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yGd7_0ik3jUHM00

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First as we continue to cover live and breaking news where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP/KCTV) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire

UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

State emergency crews visit Wooldridge

They’re picking up the pieces in Wooldridge after Saturday’s devastating brush fire. Much of the little town burned. SEMA crews visited the site and are putting together a report for the Governor. As many as two dozen homes and farm buildings burned from the wind – whipped fire. Crews did manage to save an historic Baptist church. No one had any serious injuries.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC agents searching for poachers in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is looking for information about the poaching of deer in Osage County. MDC agents said six deer dumped on a property in the Bonnots Mill area were shot and killed out of season. None of the animals were harvested, according to the department. Youth firearms The post MDC agents searching for poachers in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy