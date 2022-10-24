Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Break-in at Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix; several items taken
The Phoenix campaign headquarters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was burglarized earlier this week, Phoenix police and a campaign official said Wednesday. Police responded to a commercial burglary call at the office in midtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. "Information was learned that items were taken from the property sometime...
Yahoo Sports
Couple busted for selling salt as fentanyl and methamphetamine
Oct. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A couple using fake names on social media were arrested after they attempted to swindle a drug buyer by passing off salt as fentanyl and methamphetamine. Amanda Lyn Fetch, 38, and her boyfriend, James Mitchell Reynolds, 27, were captured by Wilkes-Barre City Police Anti-Crime Unit...
