KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading. One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation,...
mynews4.com
One person dead after head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. According to Trooper Amanda Powell with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, the crash involved a heavy duty drilling truck and a sedan. The truck was travelling...
mynews4.com
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Geiger Grade in Storey County. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash that occurred in the area of SR-341 at mile marker 6 Storey on Sept. 24 around 4:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire at Sparks high rise apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An outside water feature caught fire at a Sparks apartment building Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of C Street just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. The...
mynews4.com
Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
mynews4.com
One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
2news.com
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno
The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
mynews4.com
4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
2news.com
Reno Police request assistance locating missing person suffering from Dementia
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Jeanne Milet (77 year old) was last seen at her residence on Coranado Wy in Reno on October 22, 2022 at 3 pm. Jeanne suffers from dementia and short term memory loss. Jeanne is...
KOLO TV Reno
Halloween Weekend at The ROW
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can celebrate the living and the dead ahead of Halloween in downtown Reno. The ROW is holding a two-day Dia de Los Muertas festival for the whole family this week. There will also be late night events to celebrate Halloween. Ken Ostempowski and Tony Marini visited KOLO 8 to let people know what they can expect.
nnbw.com
Bobcat opens south Reno facility to improve shipping times
Compact construction equipment manufacturer Bobcat’s decision to construct a parts distribution center in south Reno stems from the company’s need to bring parts and equipment closer to its customer base to reduce shipping times, a company executive said. Since 1998 Bobcat has served the entire U.S. from its...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
Unsafe levels of arsenic, heavy metals found in 22% of rural Nevada wells, new study shows
A study of private water wells in rural Nevada found that nearly a quarter of the wells had arsenic that exceeded safe levels.
