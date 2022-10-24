Meet a new generation of heroes in Transformers: EarthSpark, streaming Nov. 11 exclusively on Paramount+! Check out a five minute preview of the new series below!. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and Mo, move to the remote town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life. But Witwicky proves to be... More Than Meets The Eye, and the family soon finds their lives intertwined with a group of Terran Transformers - the first-ever Transformers robots born on Earth! When the evil half-human/half-robot cyborg Dr. Meridian (aka "Mandroid") threatens life as they know it, Robby, Mo, and the Terrans, alongside Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and other legacy characters, will need to band together to stop Mandroid once and for all!

