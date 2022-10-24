ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in a Birmingham neighborhood. According to police it happened in the 10 block of Elba Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find 22-year-old Keyon Pollock suffering from a gunshot wound.
wvtm13.com

New development coming to Pratt City rebuilding area destroyed by 2011 tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — **UPDATE** Groundbreaking for the development has been postponed to November. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has committed to building up to 50 single-family detached houses in Shadow Brook, Birmingham's North Pratt neighborhood. The project is part of a dedicated effort by the City of Birmingham to...
wvtm13.com

Police investigate ATM theft at Regions Bank in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police are investigating the theft of an ATM at the Regions Bank on Odum Circle early Wednesday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wbrc.com

Car and camper catch fire in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight. It happened in the 4000 block of Main St. Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when...
ABC 33/40 News

Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged

A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
Magnolia State Live

Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
wvtm13.com

Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts

HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
CBS 42

Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
wbrc.com

WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 26, 2022 – WBRC FOX6 News is excited to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday, October 29. Join us on the streets of downtown Birmingham starting at 8 a.m., or LIVE on air for entertainment brought to you from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University marching bands and dance teams.
wbrc.com

8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
wbrc.com

Birmingham on Demand expansion update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport. For the last three years, the city has been operating on...
