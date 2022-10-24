Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in a Birmingham neighborhood. According to police it happened in the 10 block of Elba Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find 22-year-old Keyon Pollock suffering from a gunshot wound.
More than 20 forgotten graves discovered by firefighters battling Jefferson County woods fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
wvtm13.com
New development coming to Pratt City rebuilding area destroyed by 2011 tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — **UPDATE** Groundbreaking for the development has been postponed to November. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has committed to building up to 50 single-family detached houses in Shadow Brook, Birmingham's North Pratt neighborhood. The project is part of a dedicated effort by the City of Birmingham to...
22-year-old killed in shooting on Birmingham’s west side
A young man died late Monday following a shooting in Birmingham. Police and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Keyon Martrell-Devondre Pollock. He was 22. Birmingham 911 received a call at 10:10 p.m. Monday of a person shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue of...
wvtm13.com
Police investigate ATM theft at Regions Bank in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police are investigating the theft of an ATM at the Regions Bank on Odum Circle early Wednesday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wbrc.com
Car and camper catch fire in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight. It happened in the 4000 block of Main St. Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
wbrc.com
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather. Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place. Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park. 305 Pratt Highway. Birmingham – Pratt City Park.
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
wvtm13.com
Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 26, 2022 – WBRC FOX6 News is excited to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday, October 29. Join us on the streets of downtown Birmingham starting at 8 a.m., or LIVE on air for entertainment brought to you from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University marching bands and dance teams.
wbrc.com
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wbrc.com
Birmingham on Demand expansion update
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport. For the last three years, the city has been operating on...
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
