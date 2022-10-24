This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.

26 DAYS AGO