SheKnows

This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s 20% Off

Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt. The CHONGFA Calming Dog Bed is a bolster bed and plush blankie all in one. It comes in three different sizes to fit dogs of various sizes and features a removable, washable cover and non-skid base, and is filled...
ohmymag.co.uk

This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note

An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would

Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
CNET

Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Consider

Pug and dachshund owners may still be irked about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in Chigwell, England. Simpson-Vernon runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account, and on Sept. 22, he shared the five dog breeds he, as a veterinarian, would never pick -- mainly because of their many life-shortening health issues. That post went viral, with 8.8 million views. (We reveal his five choices here -- sorry, bulldog believers.)
msn.com

Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love

Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
kmit.com

French Bulldog Puppy Born Green

A French bulldog in Alabama gave birth to a green puppy!. The dog’s owner says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green. At first he thought...
ALABAMA STATE
pethelpful.com

Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does

Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
Dhruv Sheladia

A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog

This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.
pethelpful.com

Special Needs Kitten Has the Sweetest Way of Waking Up Mom

Now for your daily dose of joy, we bring you a video of angelic little Bunny waking up her mom from the @Thebabykittenrescue account. Baby Kitten Rescue, based out of LA, specializes in neonatal, critical care, and special needs kitten rescue. They aspire to show that these kittens are worth the extra time and care they need to blossom into healthy, loving and vivacious cats. They hope to promote inclusiveness of disabled animals, and to show that they can live full, rich, and happy lives!
Matthew C. Woodruff

Your dog may chase its tail because he is unhappy.

Dog Chasing Tail(public use) Dogs chase their own tails, and it makes me wonder, do they know what it is? This funny-to-watch behavior has been scrutinized by many in order to answer a simple yet seemingly useless question: why do dogs chase their tails? And on a side point, yes, people actually have the job of trying to find out why dogs chase their tails. There have been papers written on the subject, I reference one in this article.
pethelpful.com

Golden Doodle Sweetly Cuddles His Rabbit Brother in Irresistible Video

Getting a photo of two siblings sitting together is no easy task. One never wants to smile or runs away to get out of the picture. That's why parents must be prepared at all times for the once-in-a-blue-moon photo opp. This is even more true for pet siblings. It's not...

