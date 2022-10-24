Solvang may only be a two-hour drive from Los Angeles. However, it is like traveling to an idyllic fairy tale town. The Danish-inspired town is located in the center of California, has all the charm of a European village, and is the perfect spot to spend your Halloween weekend! You’ll surely love this town if you have a soft spot for old-world architecture and cottage-core aesthetics and are looking for the ideal autumnal spot! This beautiful town has all the coziness or Hygge you could ever want, and we can’t think of a better town to visit this holiday season! We put together your Halloween Weekend itinerary in Solvang! Solvang’s famous Halloween haunted house is coming back for its 27th anniversary! Solvang’s haunted house will be open from 6 to 9:30 pm on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29. A child-friendly haunted house will also be open from 6 to 6:30 pm each evening. The tickets for adults are $15 and $10 for kids 12 and under.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO