Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
New Montecito debris basin opens where the 2018 mudflow catastrophe hit
The Randall Road debris basin has opened in Montecito where a deadly mudflow hit in 2018. The site is in an area where 23 lives were lost. The post New Montecito debris basin opens where the 2018 mudflow catastrophe hit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
Solvang Is Celebrating Halloween, And Here’s Our Weekend Itinerary
Solvang may only be a two-hour drive from Los Angeles. However, it is like traveling to an idyllic fairy tale town. The Danish-inspired town is located in the center of California, has all the charm of a European village, and is the perfect spot to spend your Halloween weekend! You’ll surely love this town if you have a soft spot for old-world architecture and cottage-core aesthetics and are looking for the ideal autumnal spot! This beautiful town has all the coziness or Hygge you could ever want, and we can’t think of a better town to visit this holiday season! We put together your Halloween Weekend itinerary in Solvang! Solvang’s famous Halloween haunted house is coming back for its 27th anniversary! Solvang’s haunted house will be open from 6 to 9:30 pm on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29. A child-friendly haunted house will also be open from 6 to 6:30 pm each evening. The tickets for adults are $15 and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning
A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage
Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Faces ‘Existential Threat’ over Staffing Shortage
The perpetually left-footed dance between Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and the county Board of Supervisors proceeded apace last Tuesday, October 18, over runaway overtime costs, an epidemic of departmental burnout, and ongoing recruiting shortfalls. Most of the supervisors delicately pushed, prodded, and all but tried to bribe Brown...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Serious Injuries in Saturday Morning Vehicle Rollover
A male suffered major injuries following a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 near Goleta on Saturday morning. At 7:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the southbound lanes, just south of Dos Pueblos Canyon and discovered a pickup truck had rolled over and crashed approximately 20 feet off the roadway.
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely
It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
Noozhawk
Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project
A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services
Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services The post Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn
Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
