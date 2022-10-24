Undecided voter: Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has not decided how he will vote on State Issues 1 and 2. Per Andrew Tobias, Ryan said Tuesday his staff is still pulling together information on the ballot issues, which would require local judges to consider public safety when setting bail for criminal defendants, and which would reinforce that non-citizens are not allowed to vote in Ohio. Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance has endorsed both measures, as has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley recently said she will vote for both.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO