Related
Cloudy and cooler: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the week’s highs will hit their low point on Thursday, temperatures are expected to rebound slightly afterwards. Tomorrow’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for highs only around 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s. Friday will see a bit more sun with highs in the upper 50s.
Colder weather returns: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What a difference a day makes. After sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s. The National Weather Service’s forecast says showers are likely throughout the day with moderate breezes. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 50s.
How to get your Northeast Ohio garden ready for winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a busy spring and summer, autumn can be an anxious time for gardeners. Half-remembered advice and tips jumble together: Do I need to fertilize or prune anything? Was I supposed to cut back my peonies last spring, now, or next spring? Looking up the advice for specific plants gets confusing quickly, and the countdown to winter adds to the panic. Instead, I take a deep breath and try to think like the plant.
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
Glenville goes wire to wire atop Division IV: Final AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Glenville was one of just two teams in the state to hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective divisions for the duration of the season. After finishing 9-0 with seven shutouts the Tarblooders are running full speed into the Division IV playoffs. Maria Stein Marion Local...
Why California’s Disneyland can be better for a quick trip over Florida’s Disney World - even from Ohio
ANAHEIM, California - We wanted to see Disney all decked out for Halloween. But our schedule was tight. So we picked Disneyland over Disney World for a long weekend. That’s right, Disneyland Resort in California over Disney World in Florida for a four-day trip from Cleveland earlier this month.
David P. Joyce in the 14th Congressional District: endorsement editorial
The 14th Congressional District of Ohio, now represented by South Russell Republican David P. Joyce, has been altered by redistricting: It no longer includes any part of Cuyahoga or Summit counties; it now comprises the whole of Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties and most of Portage County (a sliver of which lies in the redistricted 13th Congressional District).
Attorney Dave Yost and challenger Jeff Crossman trade attacks in our endorsement interview: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview. We’re talking about the interview on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Five weddings in 5 months: How to afford your friends’ celebrations, on top of your own
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Are you familiar with the show ‘Four Weddings?’. The reality show aired on TLC for about seven years in the 2010s. The premise was four women – who did not previously know each other – attend each others’ weddings, making judgements and voting on aspects like which reception served the best dinner or which bride wore the prettiest dress. The bride with the highest total points won a honeymoon to an exotic location.
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Lieutenant governor candidates Jon Husted, Cheryl Stephens fight for votes in the shadows of their running mates
COLUMBUS – With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, there are two candidates for statewide office who voters won’t see in many ads or in headlines: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his Democratic opponent, Cheryl Stephens. As the 2022 campaign season has heated up in...
Matthew Diemer in the 7th Congressional District: endorsement editorial
The 7th Congressional District race in Ohio is one in which former President Donald Trump looms large. Trump early on blessed the idea of Max Miller, a former White House aide, challenging U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Rocky River, when Gonzalez was among the small number of Republican House members to vote for Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Gonzalez, as it turned out, had had enough of politics and announced his retirement.
Unlike others at top of the ticket, Tim Ryan unsure about Ohio issues 1 and 2: Capitol Letter
Undecided voter: Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has not decided how he will vote on State Issues 1 and 2. Per Andrew Tobias, Ryan said Tuesday his staff is still pulling together information on the ballot issues, which would require local judges to consider public safety when setting bail for criminal defendants, and which would reinforce that non-citizens are not allowed to vote in Ohio. Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance has endorsed both measures, as has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley recently said she will vote for both.
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer in Michigan
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material...
Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
