ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cloudy and cooler: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the week’s highs will hit their low point on Thursday, temperatures are expected to rebound slightly afterwards. Tomorrow’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for highs only around 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s. Friday will see a bit more sun with highs in the upper 50s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Colder weather returns: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What a difference a day makes. After sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s. The National Weather Service’s forecast says showers are likely throughout the day with moderate breezes. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 50s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How to get your Northeast Ohio garden ready for winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a busy spring and summer, autumn can be an anxious time for gardeners. Half-remembered advice and tips jumble together: Do I need to fertilize or prune anything? Was I supposed to cut back my peonies last spring, now, or next spring? Looking up the advice for specific plants gets confusing quickly, and the countdown to winter adds to the panic. Instead, I take a deep breath and try to think like the plant.
Cleveland.com

David P. Joyce in the 14th Congressional District: endorsement editorial

The 14th Congressional District of Ohio, now represented by South Russell Republican David P. Joyce, has been altered by redistricting: It no longer includes any part of Cuyahoga or Summit counties; it now comprises the whole of Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties and most of Portage County (a sliver of which lies in the redistricted 13th Congressional District).
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Attorney Dave Yost and challenger Jeff Crossman trade attacks in our endorsement interview: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview. We’re talking about the interview on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Five weddings in 5 months: How to afford your friends’ celebrations, on top of your own

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Are you familiar with the show ‘Four Weddings?’. The reality show aired on TLC for about seven years in the 2010s. The premise was four women – who did not previously know each other – attend each others’ weddings, making judgements and voting on aspects like which reception served the best dinner or which bride wore the prettiest dress. The bride with the highest total points won a honeymoon to an exotic location.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Matthew Diemer in the 7th Congressional District: endorsement editorial

The 7th Congressional District race in Ohio is one in which former President Donald Trump looms large. Trump early on blessed the idea of Max Miller, a former White House aide, challenging U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Rocky River, when Gonzalez was among the small number of Republican House members to vote for Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Gonzalez, as it turned out, had had enough of politics and announced his retirement.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Unlike others at top of the ticket, Tim Ryan unsure about Ohio issues 1 and 2: Capitol Letter

Undecided voter: Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has not decided how he will vote on State Issues 1 and 2. Per Andrew Tobias, Ryan said Tuesday his staff is still pulling together information on the ballot issues, which would require local judges to consider public safety when setting bail for criminal defendants, and which would reinforce that non-citizens are not allowed to vote in Ohio. Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance has endorsed both measures, as has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley recently said she will vote for both.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy