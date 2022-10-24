ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire

A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek

DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Man Sentenced After Allegedly Driving Denfeld Boys Basketball Team Drunk

UPDATE (October 24, 12:50 p.m.) — A 48-year-old bus driver has been sentenced after allegedly driving the Denfeld Boys Basketball team while drunk in December. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Edward Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI on Monday. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody in which he will serve one weekend a month for the next two years.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Renovation Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – The Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center is currently under construction and to show off its renovations, an open house was held at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Those who attended the event were able to take a virtual reality walkthrough tour of the shelter, as well as view before and after pictures.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Scarium Returns to the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31

A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Remembering Riana Barry and her family

It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy