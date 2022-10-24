Read full article on original website
Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire
A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
UPDATE: Man Sentenced After Allegedly Driving Denfeld Boys Basketball Team Drunk
UPDATE (October 24, 12:50 p.m.) — A 48-year-old bus driver has been sentenced after allegedly driving the Denfeld Boys Basketball team while drunk in December. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Shawn Edward Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI on Monday. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody in which he will serve one weekend a month for the next two years.
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Renovation Showcase
DULUTH, Minn. – The Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center is currently under construction and to show off its renovations, an open house was held at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Those who attended the event were able to take a virtual reality walkthrough tour of the shelter, as well as view before and after pictures.
Family Freedom Center And Neighborhood Youth Services Will Host Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services Trunk-or-Treat event is happening Saturday. This spooktacular day is free and kids are able to show off their best costumes while grabbing candy from decorated trunks. The event is becoming more well known in the community...
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31
A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
'No response': Report sheds light on fatal Hermantown, Minn. plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board says the control tower in Duluth lost contact with a pilot shortly before a plane crash in Hermantown, Minn. that killed three people earlier this month. Skies were overcast at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 1 when the Cessna 172S took off from Duluth. The pilot...
Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
