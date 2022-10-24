ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, DE

Felton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Caravel Academy football team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on October 24, 2022, 12:30:00.

Caravel Academy
Lake Forest High School
October 24, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Hilltop

Howard University Football Gets Impressive Win Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team showed out during Homecoming with a crushing 35-17 defeat against Delaware State University. The Delaware State Hornets scored a field goal to open up the game. Running back Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard run on 1st and 20. In response, Howard scored 14 points throughout the rest of the first quarter. Graduate wide receiver Antoine Murray hauled in a long catch to get the Bison into Hornets territory. Senior quarterback Quinton Williams found sophomore receiver Nah’Shawn Hezekiah to get the Bison on the board. The Bison struck again when junior receiver Kasey Hawthorne ran for a long touchdown on a jet sweep, extending their lead to 14-3.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion

The Cape Henlopen Class of 1972 held a three-day party to celebrate its 50th reunion. The Class of 1972 was the first class to complete three years after Cape’s consolidation of Milton, Lewes and Rehoboth high schools. On Oct. 6, the class gathered at Irish Eyes in Lewes. The celebration moved to Big Oyster Brewery Oct. 7, and concluded Oct. 8 with a party at Milton Fire Hall.
MILTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Community solar field planned in Georgetown

If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds

SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
SALISBURY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Teens Arrested at Del. High School Football Game, Police Say

Two teens were charged by Delaware State Police Friday night after a fight at a Cape Henlopen high school football game, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old of Lewes and a 17-year-old of Rehoboth Beach, were charged with resisting arrest and related charges, state police said. At around 7:45 p.m.,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
FRUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

DSP arrest Laurel man on 6th DUI

SEAFORD, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after being arrested on his sixth DUI over the weekend. Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford for a report of a subject who had been drinking and driving. Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was occupied by 58-year-old Robert Cooper. Troopers contacted Cooper, and a DUI investigation was launched after it was observed that Cooper was showing signs of impairment.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks golf event raises $5K for veterans’ causes

Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 held its second golf outing to benefit veterans Oct. 7, at Mulligan's Pointe in Georgetown. With blue skies and full sun over Mulligan's Pointe in Georgetown, the event was fully subscribed with 28 foursomes and 40 sponsors. Representatives from Canines Assisting Service Heroes were on...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding hosts barn dance

Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding held its Sixth Annual Barn Dance Oct. 16 at its indoor arena near Milton. Guests dined on barbecue from Whole Roast BBQ Services and danced to live music by the Mason Dixon Band. Activities included a bull-riding competition, live and silent auctions, a bourbon tasting bar,...
MILTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Sussex County Council to Revisit Ordinance Amendment to Comp Plan for Eagles Crest Airfield

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The council will hear a presentation from Mark Isaacs, the Director of the Carvel Research and Education Center west of Georgetown. There will be a 10:15 Public Hearing on the Terrapin Island Annexation into the County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – Angola Neck Area. The Council will also revisit an ordinance amendment in Chapter 13 – the Mobility Element – of the Comprehensive Plan regarding land use designation of the airfield property on Eagles Crest Road in Milton. This was initially heard by the Council in September but a vote was deferred.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON

18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
MILTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile

A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
DOVER, DE
